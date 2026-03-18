BEIJING, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent ratification of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), the nation is accelerating 'New Quality Productive Forces' to drive digital transformation across all industries. This strategic shift creates significant momentum for the professional audiovisual (Pro AV) sector, which stands as the backbone of smart infrastructure, AI-integrated systems, and the digital economy—from LED displays and control room visualization to collaboration platforms and immersive media.

As China moves toward its US $97.5 billion Pro AV market potential by 2028, these trends underscore the importance of Beijing InfoComm China as a key platform where global and Chinese technology leaders converge to showcase the latest Pro AV innovations. As organizations across China accelerate investments in digital infrastructure, smart learning environments, immersive entertainment, and hybrid collaboration, the event provides a timely opportunity for industry professionals, technology buyers, and system integrators to explore solutions that are shaping the next phase of China's digital transformation. At Beijing InfoComm China, a series of forward-looking summit sessions will explore how artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are transforming the professional audiovisual industry and enterprise environments.

A keynote by Ken Yin, CEO of Shanghai Zhishi Management Consulting and Chief AI Lecturer at Zhongzhi Guopei, who will examine "The AI Agentic Enterprise: Architecture, Strategy and the Path to Autonomous Operations." The session will explore how organizations can deploy enterprise AI agents, outlining the architectures, operational models, and strategic frameworks required to move toward intelligent, autonomous business operations. The presentation will highlight both the opportunities and challenges organizations face as AI becomes embedded into enterprise workflows and decision-making systems.

In the session "From Signals to Intelligence: The Next Evolution of Video Control Systems," Nanji Zhai, Sales Director at Digibird Technology Co Ltd will explore the transformation of video control technologies. The presentation will trace the full signal chain—from capture and transmission to processing and visualization—and examine collaboration modules.

Global digital signage expert Florian Rotberg, Managing Director of invidis consulting, will present "The Pulse of Digital Signage – Global Trends, Managed Solutions & the Future of AI." This keynote will provide an international perspective on how AI, data-driven content strategies, and managed service models are redefining digital signage networks worldwide and enabling organizations to create more dynamic, intelligent, and scalable communication platforms.

Audio innovation will take center stage in "The Art of Invisibility: How AI Reconstructs Enterprise Spatial Audio and Communication Experiences," presented by Yanlong Wang, Deputy General Manager - AI Speech Co., Ltd. The session will showcase how AI-powered audio technologies—including intelligent microphone arrays, spatial audio processing, and adaptive noise control—are transforming enterprise communication environments, delivering more natural and immersive sound experiences in meeting spaces and collaborative environments.

Rounding out the program, Dafei Shi, VP - Beijing Pacific Budee Technology Development Co. Ltd. will present "AI-Powered Spatial Intelligence: Redefining the IoT Ecosystem for AV Collaboration." The session will explore how AI-driven spatial intelligence and IoT sensing technologies are converging to create a new 'human space device' interactive ecosystem. his approach redefines the intelligent boundaries of AV collaboration, offering innovative solutions for future smart offices, remote education, and beyond.

China's Pro AV sector is at a pivotal point of transformation, fueled by the convergence of AV, IT, and emerging technologies. This growth engine is underpinned by large-scale digital infrastructure investment, enterprise modernization, and strong demand across education, commercial, and public-sector verticals. Through Beijing InfoComm China published whitepaper, A World of Cutting-Edge Pro AV: China's Pro AV Market Overview & Opportunities, global professionals gain a roadmap to collaborate with innovators driving these advancements.

For 20 years, Beijing InfoComm China has served as the most professional and influential platform for promoting and expanding China's global Professional Audio-Visual (Pro AV) industry. Through decades of bringing together manufacturers, solution providers, IT system integrators, and end users of Pro AV, Beijing InfoComm China has become Asia's premier Hub for Pro AV excellence. Taking place from 15-17 April 2026, at the China National Convention Center (CNCC), the show marks the beginning of a landmark era: the 20th year of the InfoComm China brand, followed by the 20th edition of the tradeshow in 2027. From an exhibition floor hosting over 400 companies, with over 80 companies ready to export, and welcoming over 26,000 professional visitors, to a world-class conference lineup of Pro AV industry movers & shakers, InfoComm China is where China is shaping the digital-forward future.

View all Beijing InfoComm China 2026 Summit Sessions

Click to learn more about the China Pro AV Market, InfoComm China and our International Visitor programs

Download the complimentary report A World of Cutting-Edge Pro AV: China's Pro AV Market Overview & Opportunities

About InfoCommAsia

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd. extends its influence through three marquee shows: InfoComm Asia; InfoComm China, Beijing; and InfoComm India. Each show features an exhibition that showcases the world's most cutting-edge and in-demand professional audiovisual and integrated experience technology solutions and a summit that presents learning opportunities. The shows bring together professional audiovisual industry players and top-level decision-makers from across different markets to tap into the vast potential presented by pro AV solutions.

For more information, visit:

infocomm-asia.com | infocomm-china.com | infocomm-india.com

Global Media Enquiries:

Angie Eng

Director, Marketing, InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd

T: +65 8163 2109

E: media@infocommasia.com; angieeng@infocommasia.com