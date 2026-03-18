President Lee Jae Myung is set to preside over a meeting Wednesday with investors and financial authorities to review ways to reform and stabilize the country's capital markets, officials said.

The meeting will be attended by Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog-won and Lee Chan-jin, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, as well as investors and representatives of companies listed on the Kosdaq and Konex index.

Lee is also expected to review response measures to heightened market volatility stemming from recent developments in the Middle East and discuss a set of reform measures aimed at improving the capital market's structure.

The reform proposal includes measures to expand shareholders' rights, promote innovation in the capital market and improve public access. (Yonhap)