The government announced Wednesday it will raise its terror alert near the venue for boy band BTS' concert marking their comeback in a preemptive safety measure.

Effective for three days, from Thursday early morning at 12 a.m. until Saturday at midnight, South Korea will raise the terror alert level in Jongno-gu and Jung-gu of Seoul from the lowest "attention" to the level of "caution," the second-lowest in the four-tier system.

With the measure, the level of security and patrol in event venues or multi-use facilities of the designated area will be heightened, and relevant ministries will strengthen their joint response system to deal with emergency situations.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok's office stressed the preemptive state of readiness to ensure the safety of the public. It added the possibility of a terrorist attack cannot be ruled out in events with large crowds like BTS concerts.

Some 260,000 people are expected to gather at the concert venue in front of Gwanghwamun of Jongno-gu, Seoul, Saturday.