The foreign ministry said Tuesday it hs discussed ways to step up cybersecurity cooperation with officials of North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states and Indo-Pacific partners.

Youn Jong-kwon, Seoul's ambassador for international cybersecurity affairs, discussed the issue during the Cyber Champions Summit held in the Czech Republic on Sunday to Monday (local time), the ministry said in a press release.

On the sidelines of the event, Youn attended a session jointly held by South Korea, the United States and Japan to address North Korea's cyber threats. He also held bilateral meetings with officials from the US, Japan, the Netherlands and Lithuania, as well as NATO.

During the meetings, Youn exchanged views on the latest cyber threat trends, including security issues involving artificial intelligence.

The ministry said the South Korean government will continue to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation with NATO member states and Indo-Pacific partners to respond effectively to evolving cyber threats.

The CCS was first launched in Lithuania in 2023 as a multilateral conference on cybersecurity and cyberdefense, attended by NATO member states and major partners.