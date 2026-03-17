The combined amount of cashable assets of SK hynix more than doubled in 2025 from a year earlier on the back of robust earnings led by high bandwidth memory products, a report showed Tuesday.

SK hynix held 34.9 trillion won ($23.4 billion) worth of cashable assets in 2025, rising sharply from 14.1 trillion won a year earlier, the company's regulatory filing showed.

The company's debt, on the other hand, came to 22.2 trillion won in 2025, down 435.8 billion won from the previous year, indicating the chipmaker reduced its debt through robust earnings.

In 2025, SK hynix posted a record annual operating profit of 47.2 trillion won, surpassing its rival Samsung Electronics for the first time. The figure more than doubled from 2024.

The chipmaker enjoyed strong earnings from its overseas affiliates, with U.S.-based SK hynix America reporting revenue of 58.6 trillion won in 2025, soaring 75.4 percent from a year earlier.

The regulatory filing showed the U.S. market accounted for 68.9 percent, or 66.8 trillion won, of SK hynix's total sales of 97 trillion won last year. The figure compares with around 39 percent to 53 percent posted from 2020 to 2023.

China accounted for 19.1 trillion won of the chipmaker's annual sales in 2025, the report added. (Yonhap)