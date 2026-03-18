Nearly 70 percent of South Korean companies plan to recruit artificial intelligence personnel this year, but many are struggling to find candidates who can contribute immediately, according to a recent survey by developer growth platform Grepp.

About 68.5 percent of respondents said they intend to hire AI staff, citing AI-driven upgrades to existing businesses (38 percent) and development of new revenue models (36.4 percent) as primary motivations. Companies are seeking both technical specialists, such as large language model engineers, and business-oriented roles, including AI project managers.

However, firms report challenges in assessing practical skills and industry fit, with a shortage of job-ready junior talent (24.9 percent) identified as the top obstacle. Many companies are addressing this by prioritizing upskilling existing employees through AI and data training programs.