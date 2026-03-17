The government is reviewing restricting the use of motor vehicles as part of possible measures to reduce the country's fuel consumption.

At Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment said the timing and scope of such measures are currently under review, in response to calls from President Lee Jae Myung.

“Energy conservation efforts must be spread across society,” Lee said, according to the presidential office. “If necessary, please prepare various measures to reduce energy demand, such as a five-day or 10-day vehicle restriction system.”

The proposed measures include policies that restrict vehicle use based on license plate numbers to reduce fuel consumption.

Under a five-day system, each registered vehicle would be prohibited from operating one day each week; a 10-day system would be less strict, limiting vehicle operation only once every 10 days.

If implemented, it would be the first time such measures have been taken for civilian vehicles since the 1990 Gulf War. During that period, the government introduced a 10-day vehicle rationing system for about two months in 1991 to curb fuel demand.