CIC’s stake in MBK fund draws scrutiny as Korea Zinc pushes US-aligned supply chains

Ahead of Korea Zinc’s March 24 annual meeting, scrutiny of China Investment Corp.’s investment in MBK’s Fund VI has resurfaced as the ownership fight between the Young Poong-MBK alliance and Korea Zinc further intensifies.

Young Poong, Korea Zinc’s largest shareholder, joined forces with MBK in 2024 to challenge Chairman Choi Yun-beom, setting up the current contest for control. With Young Poong and MBK seen as holding the larger stake and Choi relying on friendly shareholders and swing votes, the meeting is shaping up as a pivotal test of who will gain the upper hand.

China link clouds Korea Zinc’s US push

The CIC controversy centers on indirect exposure through MBK’s financing structure.

China’s sovereign wealth fund is a limited partner in MBK’s Fund VI, one of the vehicles used to finance MBK’s campaign for Korea Zinc. MBK says CIC accounts for about 5 percent of the fund, making it one investor in a globally diversified pool of institutional capital rather than a direct Korea Zinc shareholder. Yet, reports that MBK used capital from the fund to repay part of the bridge loan raised for its 2024 tender offer have fueled concern that CIC’s money may have indirectly supported MBK’s push for control.

Korea Zinc says even indirect exposure to Chinese sovereign capital matters, because it is not an ordinary industrial target. Its high-nickel precursor technology was designated as a national strategy technology in late 2024, and the company has cast itself as part of US-led efforts to secure critical minerals outside China. In December, it announced a $7.4 billion critical-minerals smelter project in Tennessee with US government backing, while Choi recently told Reuters the company was in talks with major US tech firms on rare-earth recycling.

The company argues the question is whether a bid for control of a strategically sensitive company can be separated from the Chinese capital behind it.

Small stake, big questions

Critics also point to CIC’s footprint beyond MBK. It owns about 5.4 percent of Canada’s Teck Resources, one of Korea Zinc’s key upstream counterparties, placing it alongside Korea Zinc on both the financing and raw-material sides and raising concerns about indirect influence across the critical-minerals supply chain.

Some industry officials say CIC’s past investments in South Korea are not directly comparable to its indirect exposure to Korea Zinc, because this case is tied to control of a national strategic industry holding national core technology.

“CIC has invested in many Korean companies, but the Korea Zinc case is different because the money is tied to a situation directly related to management control,” one industry official said. “With the continuity of a national strategic industry and governance reform among the key issues at Korea Zinc’s upcoming annual meeting, it would be hard to say CIC’s money in MBK’s fund is unlikely to influence shareholders’ judgment.”

Cho Dong-geun, emeritus professor of economics at Myongji University, also underscored Korea Zinc’s strategic importance and cautioned against a takeover by a private equity firm linked to Chinese capital.

“Korea Zinc is a company that has built itself up over time, and such companies and their technologies need to be protected,” Cho said. “If Chinese capital accounts for about 5 percent of MBK’s fund, that is by no means a small share. If their interests align, that is enough to warrant caution.”

Governance or security?

MBK has rejected that argument, calling the security framing an attempt by Chairman Choi Yun-beom’s side to deflect attention from governance failures and broader market concerns. “This is nothing more than an attempt to blur the issue,” an MBK official said.

The private equity firm says the real question for shareholders is not the nationality of one limited partner, but whether Korea Zinc’s board structure, oversight and capital allocation need to be overhauled.

That view was reinforced by proxy advisory firm ISS, which earlier this month recommended voting against Choi’s reappointment as inside director. Other proxy advisers, including Glass Lewis and local governance firms, have backed Choi or the company’s board proposals, leaving shareholders with mixed signals ahead of the vote.

With proxy advisers split, attention has turned back to the numbers. Ahead of the March 24 meeting, the Young Poong-MBK alliance is seen holding 42.1 percent of the voting rights, compared to about 38.7 percent for Chairman Choi Yun-beom and friendly shareholders.

The gap is narrow, and with cumulative voting in play, the outcome may depend as much on how each side allocates votes among board candidates as on the headline stake count. That leaves roughly 15 percent in swing votes, including the National Pension Service’s roughly 4.8 percent stake, making the March 24 ballot a test not only of ownership strength, but of how effectively each side deploys it.