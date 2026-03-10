Korea Zinc said Tuesday it will highlight its role in strengthening Korea’s resource security by producing strategic minerals essential for advanced industries — including batteries, semiconductors and defense — at InterBattery 2026.

Having participated in the exhibition for five consecutive years since 2022, the company plans to showcase its 52 years of technological expertise as one of the world’s leading non-ferrous metals smelters, presenting a broad portfolio spanning battery materials and critical minerals. This year’s event runs from Wednesday to Friday at COEX in Seoul.

Korea Zinc will also highlight synergies from its Troika Drive growth strategy led by Chairman Choi Yun-birm. The strategy focuses on three business pillars: resource recycling, renewable energy and green hydrogen, and battery materials.

The company’s booth will feature eight themed zones, including a value chain diorama, copper foil, nickel sulfate and precursor materials, strategic minerals, its integrated smelter project in the United States, and sections showcasing its technological expertise and global network history.

At the center of the exhibition, a large diorama will illustrate Korea Zinc’s battery materials value chain, highlighting its production capabilities for nickel sulfate, precursors and copper foil. Visitors will also be able to view copper foil produced entirely from recycled copper by its subsidiary Kzam.

The company said it will place particular emphasis on strategic minerals and its integrated smelter currently under construction in the US. Models of more than 10 non-ferrous metals and critical minerals will be displayed to underscore the company’s role in stabilizing global supply chains and strengthening resource security.