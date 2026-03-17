North Korea has developed humanoid robots for public and educational use, a Japan-based pro-North Korean outlet reported Tuesday.

According to the report by Choson Sinbo, robots developed at a university of education in Pyongyang — named Dojeon and Sujae — have been introduced to provide teaching assistance.

The newspaper did not provide details on whether the robot is fully operational or explain its technical capabilities. However, similar robots appear to have already been demonstrated publicly.

The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang recently shared images on Telegram showing a robot operating at a polling station in the university library during North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly election on Saturday. According to the embassy’s post, the robot welcomed voters and provided guidance on the voting process.

Choson Sinbo reported that the educational robots developed by the university are actively used in teaching. The Dojeon robot assists teachers and answers students’ questions using built-in learning materials, while Sujae is designed to support home learning for children aged 1 to 10 through a large display that delivers educational content.