The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Tuesday it will temporarily bar civilian gun owners from retrieving firearms from police stations on Saturday as the city hosts K-pop group BTS’ comeback concert.

Under current law, civilians may store firearms used for hunting at local police stations and retrieve them during hunting season with police approval.

Authorities said the measure is intended to ensure public safety and prevent potential terrorism and accidents during the concert, which is expected to draw up to 260,000 spectators.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government also said it will operate a comprehensive website providing real-time traffic and safety information.

A QR code linking to the site will be printed on a banner on the exterior of the Seoul Library, with leaflets also available at ticket booths. The webpage will include updates on subway operations, including which stations trains will pass through without stopping, temporary bus route diversions, prohibited items at the venue, and nearby restroom locations.

The information will be provided in Korean, English, Mandarin Chinese and Japanese.

Seoul’s 120 Dasan Call Center, a round-the-clock civil complaint hotline, will also operate a foreign-language support team on Friday and Saturday.

The city plans to deploy 3,400 personnel on the day of the concert for crowd control. Subway trains will pass through Gwanghwamun Station, City Hall Station and Gyeongbokgung Station without stopping.

Authorities have also issued a “caution” level alert for large crowd disasters in parts of Jongno-gu and Jung-gu and will operate a real-time response system.

Hybe, the entertainment company behind BTS, is also strengthening safety preparations ahead of the performance.

Last week, Hybe sent letters to major hospitals across Seoul, including Severance Hospital, Kangbuk Samsung Hospital and Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, requesting cooperation in handling potential emergency cases.

Meanwhile, President Lee Jae Myung ordered authorities to establish “seamless safety measures” during a Cabinet meeting at Government Complex Seoul on Tuesday.

“The BTS concert at Gwanghwamun, which is drawing global attention, is just days away,” Lee said.

He urged all relevant agencies, including the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, police and fire authorities, to remain vigilant and prepare for all contingencies.

Lee also referred to a recent fire at a lodging facility near Myeong-dong and called for thorough inspections of nearby accommodations.

“Although the likelihood is considered low, authorities should prepare for the possibility of terrorism,” he said.