Hearts2Hearts will release a Japanese-language version of its hit single “RUDE!” at midnight, SM Entertainment said Tuesday.

The new version reinterprets the original song’s lyrics — which portray mischievous girls pushing back against rigid rules — in Japanese, offering a fresh charm for listeners. The track is also drawing attention as the group’s first official Japanese-language release.

“RUDE!” previously performed strongly on major music platforms, peaking at No. 2 on Melon’s Top 100 and No. 1 on its Hot 100 chart. The track also topped Spotify Korea’s Daily and Weekly Top Songs charts, Apple Music Korea’s Top 100, and multiple rankings on QQ Music, including its new songs, trending index and K-pop weekly charts.

The group is set to continue its global activities with shows in New York on March 19 and Los Angeles on March 22, followed by a fan meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 28. Hearts2Hearts will also appear at the TV Asahi global music festival “The Performance” in Yokohama, Japan, on April 12.