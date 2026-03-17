Baby Dont Cry put out a trailer clip for its first EP, “After Cry,” on Monday via agency P Nation.

The four bandmates go cute and kitsch in the teaser, which includes voices asking “What do you see in me?” and saying “We can be whatever.”

The upcoming mini album that comes out March 24 will be the first installment of the three-part “Cry” series. According to the trailer, the series will also include albums “We Bloom” and “Beyond the Limit.”

The group dropped a prerelease track from the set, “Shapeshifter,” last week and uploaded a performance video for the energetic tune, generating over 1.3 million views.