South Korea’s Army has suspended rifle shooting drills to conduct safety checks across all units, after an elementary school girl was injured at a playground in Daegu on Monday by what is believed to be a stray bullet.

According to police and military officials, the incident occurred around 4:03 p.m. Monday at a playground near Gukwoo Elementary School, adding that the girl's injuries were not life-threatening.

The girl, whose identity is not disclosed, was struck below the neck by an object suspected to be a bullet. Authorities said she was taken to a hospital and she has since returned home.

Military officials said a shooting range operated by a nearby Army unit is located about 1.4 kilometers from the playground. Rifle training involving personal firearms had taken place there at the time of the incident.

The Army said it is investigating whether the object was in fact a bullet and whether the injury was linked to the live-fire training.

Following the incident, the Army ordered safety checks to be conducted at firing ranges nationwide, suspending small-arms shooting drills meanwhile.

"We will carry out safety inspections at all Army firing ranges and assess potential risks before deciding when to resume training,” an Army official said.

Authorities noted that the nearby range, installed in 1995, has had no confirmed accident cases until now. The facility is equipped with safety structures including protective barriers behind targets designed to contain fired rounds.

While the military regularly conducts live-fire exercises across South Korea, injuries to civilians are extremely rare.

Still, there have been isolated cases in the past. In 2020, for instance, a golf caddie in Damyang County was struck by a rifle bullet during nearby military training, prompting a separate investigation.

Authorities said the latest incident will examine whether safety protocols at the range were properly followed and whether additional precautions are needed to prevent similar accidents.

By Herald Business reporter Jeon Hyeon-geon (rimsclub@heraldcorp.com)

Translated using ChatGPT and edited by Korea Herald Content Desk editor Lee Sun-young (milaya@heraldcorp.com) — Ed.

The original Korean version of this story is available at:

https://biz.heraldcorp.com/article/10695884