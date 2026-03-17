A woman’s body was discovered in the Han River in eastern Seoul, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances of her death.

The Seoul Seongdong Police Station said Monday that the body was found near a government vessel pier at Ttukseom Hangang Park, near the northern end of the Yeongdong Bridge.

Police and fire authorities were dispatched to the scene at about 11:29 a.m. after a passerby reported seeing what appeared to be a human body floating in the river. Emergency responders later recovered the body from the water.

Authorities said the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition when they were found.

Police are investigating to determine the identity of the woman, the exact time and cause of death and whether any reports of a missing person may be related to the case.

Officials said there are currently no signs of criminal activity and that the case will be handled according to procedures for an unattended death investigation.