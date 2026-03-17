The Embassy of India in Seoul showcased the diversity of India’s tourism offerings and recent infrastructural developments during a roadshow held in Seoul on Monday.

“India is not merely a destination; it is an experience,” said Indian Ambassador to Korea Gourangalal Das on Monday.

He was speaking at a tourism roadshow in Seoul, hosted by the Embassy of India under the theme “Incredible India — Explore the Extraordinary,” highlighting the country’s cultural heritage, wellness tourism and infrastructure to attract Korean visitors.

Das referenced the legendary voyage of Princess Suri Ratna from Ayodhya, who is said to have traveled to Korea around 2,000 years ago and married King Kim Suro of the ancient Gaya Kingdom, becoming Queen Heo Hwang-ok.

The story, recorded in the 13th-century chronicle "Samguk Yusa," symbolizes centuries-old cultural ties between India and Korea.

“A journey to India is like traveling through many countries with a single visa,” Das said, referring to experiences ranging from the Himalayas and Kerala’s backwaters to Buddhist pilgrimage sites and wellness retreats.

According to Das, nearly 90 new airports and high-speed trains such as the Vande Bharat Express have improved connectivity in India.

India currently has more than 160 operational airports and aims to add another 50 by 2030, with ambitions to expand the total number to 350 by 2044.

Indian Railways operates a vast network of over 7,300 stations, running around 25,000 trains daily. Among them, the Vande Bharat Express — India’s first indigenously designed semi-high-speed train — was developed entirely under the "Make in India" initiative.

Das highlighted India’s mix of heritage and modernity, targeting a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

Delivering virtual remarks, South Korea’s Second Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Kim Dae-hyun noted that around 100,000 Koreans visit India annually and highlighted potential in luxury travel, adventure tourism and the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions sector.

Meanwhile, Suman Billa, director general of India’s Tourism Ministry, highlighted the strong India-Korea partnership, noting that tourism deepens cultural ties and offers diverse experiences — from heritage and wellness to luxury and spiritual or adventure travel — while Korea remains a key growth market.

Presenters acknowledged that despite improvements in infrastructure, hospitality and visa access, some Korean travelers still perceive India as a challenging destination. They highlighted enhanced access to Buddhist pilgrimage circuits such as Gaya.

Concluding the roadshow, Deputy Ambassador Nishikant Singh invited Korean travelers to access diverse glimpses and diversity of India through numerous gateways of tourism.

The event was attended by travel agents, writers, embassy officials, artists, marketers, entrepreneurs and media.