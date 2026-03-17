NCT Wish is set to release its first full-length album on April 20, according to a local media report Tuesday.

The group’s last album was its third EP, “Color,” from last year. The album surpassed 1.39 million copies in first-week sales, setting a personal best for the act. Its previous EP “Poppop” also hit 1.08 million copies in initial sales, becoming the group’s first million-seller.

Meanwhile, the group is preparing to hold its first tour encore concerts for three days starting April 17 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. Tickets for the shows sold out during the presales period.