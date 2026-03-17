Jungkook of BTS set fans abuzz after uploading a 14-second clip of his performance Sunday.

To the tune of Bbno$'s “Two,” he demonstrated dance skills, including leg swipes.

“Jungkook of BTS just danced to my song,” the Canadian rapper wrote on his social media, also leaving a comment on Jungkook’s post: “there’s literally no way oh my god.”

The short clip hit 3 million views in one hour and 16 million in less than 24 hours. Welcoming his first TikTok dance video of this year, TikTok Korea wrote: “We have rolled out red carpet upon hearing the news of Mr. Jungkook’s first TikTok video in 2026.”