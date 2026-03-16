Girl group Illit launched its concert tour in Seoul over the weekend with a colorful, game-themed show, sharing the excitement of a long-awaited milestone with its fandom, Gllit.

The five-member group — Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha — held its first concert since debut in 2024, “Illit Live ‘Press Start’ in Seoul” on March 13 and 14 at Songpa, southern Seoul. Both shows sold out during presales, demonstrating the group’s growing ticket power.

As the show opened, the members kicked off the performance with their breakout debut hit “Magnetic,” immediately drawing loud cheers from fans. The energy continued with “IYKYK (If You Know You Know),” another fan favorite, setting the tone for the group’s bubbly and energetic stage presence.

“I was so excited and nervous that I couldn’t sleep last night,” member Iroha told fans after the two performances. “But I feel so happy seeing Gllits, watching us. Let’s all have a lot of fun today.”

Following the opening stages, Illit transitioned into softer B-side performances, including “Bamsopoong” and “Little Monster” from the group’s third EP, “Bomb,” showing a gentler side of the group’s musicality.

One of the highlights of the night came with “Pimple” and “Almond Chocolate,” where the members harmonized, and member Wonhee’s vocals stood out. The live debut of “Pimple” in particular drew enthusiastic responses from fans, marking one of the performance’s standout moments. The mood then shifted again as Illit performed “Jellyous,” with the upbeat rhythm and game-like sound effects fitting seamlessly into the concert’s theme.

The concert also revisited the group’s origins through unit stages inspired by the idol survival audition program “R U Next?,” where the Illit members were first selected.

Yunah, Minju and Iroha performed “Desperate,” revealing a bolder, darker and more charismatic side rarely seen in the group’s typically bright concept. The striking contrast made the stage one of the night’s highlights, drawing loud cheers from the audience. Moka and Wonhee delivered an energetic performance of “Scrum,” complete with a cheerleader-themed concept and lively choreography.

As the concert moved toward its finale, Illit returned to some of its most recognizable songs, including “Tick-Tack,” “Billyeoon Goyangi (Do the Dance)” and “Lucky Girl Syndrome.” The members also performed “Not Cute Anymore,” one of the group’s recent fan-favorite tracks that gained traction through short-form content.

The emotional highlight of the night came during the closing remarks, when the members shared their thoughts on holding their first solo concert.

“Because this concert was our first ever solo concert, I was really nervous and excited,” shared member Yunah. “If today was a good day for you, then it was a good day for me too.”

Minju shared similar remarks, saying that it still “feels like a dream” that she is an artist who’s capable of “filling up a large stadium.”

Iroha grew tearful as she thanked fans for attending the girl group’s first concert.

“Though we’ll be doing many more concerts from now on, today’s concert was the first, so it felt extra special,” she shared. “Because this was my first time, I worried that I wouldn’t be able to do very well, but I was able to be strong and have the happiest time, thanks to Gllit.”

Despite the group’s relatively short career, the concert reflected the members’ growing confidence on stage as they navigated a two-hour set filled with energetic choreography and playful interactions with fans.

While the concert delivered many bright moments, some aspects of the production left room for improvement. Brief screen outages occasionally made it difficult for fans seated farther away to follow the performances and disrupted the show's flow. Extended breaks between some stages also slowed the concert’s pacing. Stronger live vocal projection and smoother stage changes could help elevate future stops on the tour.

Following the two Seoul shows, Illit will continue its “Press Start” tour with stops in Aichi, Osaka, Fukuoka, Kobe, Tokyo and Hong Kong.

Illit will also drop its fourth EP, "Mamihlapinatapai," on April 30, its first new album in 10 months.