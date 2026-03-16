Brokerages stay bullish on AI-driven memory demand despite Middle East conflict

Even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weigh on equity markets worldwide, brokerages at home and abroad are raising their price targets for South Korea’s two largest chipmakers, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, betting that booming demand for artificial intelligence memory chips will drive strong earnings growth.

Semiconductor stocks have been more volatile than the benchmark Kospi this month, with investor sentiment shaken by US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Heavy foreign selling has dragged down shares of both chipmakers. As of Friday, Samsung Electronics had fallen about 15 percent and SK hynix more than 14 percent this month, steeper declines than the Kospi’s roughly 12 percent drop over the same period.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, however, the two stocks rebounded modestly. Samsung Electronics traded at 186,200 won ($121), up 1.47 percent from the previous session, while SK hynix gained 4.62 percent to 952,000 won.

Despite the recent volatility, the broader market outlook for the semiconductor sector remains upbeat, largely driven by robust demand for chips used in artificial intelligence applications.

According to Investing.com, Goldman Sachs recently raised its target price for Samsung Electronics to 260,000 won from 205,000 won, an increase of about 27 percent, while maintaining its “buy” rating.

Goldman Sachs also lifted its operating profit forecast for Samsung Electronics this year to 23.9 trillion won from 18.1 trillion won, citing rising prices for commodity DRAM and NAND memory. It also projected that the chipmaker’s return on equity could reach around 37 percent, approaching a record high.

The bank also raised its target price for SK hynix to 1.35 million won from 1.2 million won, an increase of 12.5 percent. Its operating profit forecast for the company was revised up to 20.2 trillion won from 16.9 trillion won.

Local brokerages have followed suit, raising their target prices for the two chip giants.

KB Securities offered one of the most bullish outlooks. The brokerage recently raised its target price for Samsung Electronics by 33 percent to 320,000 won, while lifting its target for SK hynix by 21 percent to 1.7 million won.

“Demand for DRAM and NAND flash is increasing rapidly, but supply growth is expected to remain limited until next year,” said Kim Dong-won, head of research at KB Securities. “Memory prices are therefore likely to remain on an upward trajectory for the time being.”

“Samsung Electronics, having entered a full-fledged earnings cycle, appears to be in the early phase of a valuation re-rating as its earnings growth gathers pace,” Kim added.

Ryu Hyung-keun, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said SK hynix shares currently appear undervalued.

He added that the stock could receive further momentum when Micron Technology releases its earnings report later this week.

“Despite stronger business competitiveness, SK hynix is trading at a cheaper valuation than Micron,” Ryu said, noting that the upcoming earnings report could heighten investor interest in the Korean chipmaker.

Domestic brokerages on average now set target prices of around 250,000 won for Samsung Electronics and roughly 1.33 million won for SK hynix, representing increases of about 6 percent and 3 percent, respectively, compared with a month earlier.