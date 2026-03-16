A nighttime cultural program invites visitors for a rare after-dark glimpse inside Seokjojeon, the Western-style hall within Deoksugung, the palace located near City Hall in central Seoul.

Seokjojeon, built in the late Korean Empire (1897-1910) period, is a neoclassical structure and the first and last Western-style palace building constructed for the imperial court.

The Seokjojeon Night Tour will run from April 8 to May 17, Wednesday through Sunday each week.

Participants will begin with a guided tour of major halls at Deoksugung, led by actors portraying figures from the Korean Empire era. The tour then moves to Seokjojeon, where visitors explore the interior with a guide.

On the second-floor terrace, guests can enjoy refreshments while listening to a live classical string performance against the backdrop of the palace at night. The dessert set includes a pear puree tart, Mont Blanc dacquoise and castella, while visitors may choose one of four drinks: hot coffee, iced coffee, mulberry tea or persimmon leaf tea.

The program also features a short original musical set in the Korean Empire period, as well as a photo-printing station where visitors can take pictures.

Beginning this year, the first-floor grand dining hall of Seokjojeon will be included in the tour route, extending the total program time from 90 minutes to 100 minutes.

Participation is determined by a lottery. Applications can be submitted through Ticketlink from 2 p.m. on March 18, running to March 24. Those selected choose their preferred date and purchase tickets. Each account may apply once. The program runs three times daily with a maximum of 18 participants per session.

Special reservations for seniors aged 65 and older, people with disabilities and national merit recipients will be available by phone starting at 2 p.m. on April 1.

During the event period, three special English-language sessions for international visitors will be held from May 1 to May 3. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through Creatrip, beginning at 9 a.m. on March 31.