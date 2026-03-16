"Bold Ideas, Big Impact" campaign spotlights SMU's focus on creating meaningful, measurable impact through education, research and partnerships

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Management University (SMU) has launched a new brand campaign, "Bold Ideas, Big Impact", anchored on its SMU2030 Strategic Plan and aimed at sharpening how the university communicates its ambitions and impact in Singapore, across Asia and beyond.

The campaign reflects SMU's push to translate its strategic priorities into clearer public expression as it builds on its position as Asia's premier global city university. It is centred on the university's focus on creating meaningful impact through education, research and partnerships, while strengthening how that impact is understood, measured and demonstrated.

At the heart of the campaign is the idea that bold ideas should not remain confined to the classroom, research paper or boardroom, but lead to action and outcomes that improve lives and address real-world challenges.

The campaign launches with a new brand video and tagline, "Bold Ideas, Big Impact", which captures SMU's intent to connect insights with practical impact — from nurturing graduates who can think critically and lead with purpose, to advancing research that informs policy and practice, and forging partnerships that scale solutions across sectors and borders.

A series of print, digital and out-of-home advertisements will also be rolled out as part of the campaign, each focused on one of SMU's core pillars:

Education

Highlighting SMU's approach to learning beyond the classroom and its commitment to developing graduates who think critically, act decisively and lead with purpose.

Research

Highlighting SMU's purpose-led research and its contribution to shaping policy, influencing industries and improving lives.

Partnerships

Highlighting SMU's collaboration with industry, government and communities to co-create solutions and scale impact across borders.

"At SMU, we are entering a new chapter — one that calls on us to be more intentional about the impact we create, and more ambitious about the future we want to help shape. As we deepen our role as Asia's premier global city university, this new brand campaign gives expression to that ambition. It provides a clear and compelling platform to communicate who we are, what we stand for, and the difference we seek to make through education, research and partnerships. Because bold ideas matter most when they move beyond the page, the classroom or the lab, and into people's lives," said Christopher Chew, Vice President, Office of Corporate Communications and Marketing at the Singapore Management University.

The campaign marks an important step in how SMU presents its identity and ambitions to external audiences. As the University advances its SMU2030 priorities, "Bold Ideas, Big Impact" will serve as a platform to communicate how SMU intends to deepen its relevance, broaden its reach and strengthen its contribution to society through meaningful and measurable impact.

About SMU

A premier university in Asia, SMU is internationally recognised for its world-class research and distinguished teaching. Established in 2000, SMU's mission is to generate leading-edge research with global impact and to produce broad-based, creative, and entrepreneurial leaders for the knowledge-based economy. SMU's education is known for its highly interactive, collaborative, and project-based approach to learning.

Home to over 13,000 students across undergraduate, postgraduate professional and postgraduate research programmes, SMU comprises eight schools: School of Accountancy, Lee Kong Chian School of Business, School of Economics, School of Computing and Information Systems, Yong Pung How School of Law, School of Social Sciences, College of Integrative Studies, and College of Graduate Research Studies. SMU offers a wide range of bachelors', masters', and PhD degree programmes in the disciplinary areas associated with its schools, as well as in multidisciplinary combinations of these areas.

SMU emphasises rigorous, high-impact, multi- and interdisciplinary research that addresses Asian issues of global relevance. SMU faculty members collaborate with leading international researchers and universities around the world, as well as with partners in the business community and public sector. SMU's city campus is a modern facility located in the heart of downtown Singapore, fostering strategic linkages with business, government, and the wider community. www.smu.edu.sg