Irene of Red Velvet will return with her first full-length solo album, marking her first solo release in about 16 months since her debut EP “Like A Flower.”

“Biggest Fan” is set for release on March 30 at 6 p.m., kicking off a new round of solo promotions. The upcoming album will feature 10 tracks spanning a variety of styles, including the title track.

According to SM Entertainment, “Biggest Fan” is a pop dance track built on a lively bass groove, combining narration-style rap with an addictive chant line. Through the song, the label describes, Irene shares a sincere message about the meaningful values she has come to realize and her wish to deliver positive energy to fans.

The lyrics convey her confident message that her fans can proudly express being her supporters, while emphasizing the mutual relationship in which the artist and her fans become each other’s “biggest fan.”

The first teaser image and a mood clip were unveiled on Red Velvet’s official social media channels Monday. The visuals show Irene appearing as the model of a fictional switch advertisement that promises to make anyone perfect with a single press, highlighting her polished and flawless look.