Cha Eunwoo of Astro will be holding a photo exhibition in Tokyo, according to a local media report.

From March 28 to May 12, a collection of candid photographs capturing the singer-actor in “behind the scenes” moments will be on display under the title “Afterimage.”

The news comes while he is in the middle of an investigation over tax evasion, which could levy him with 20 billion won ($13.3 million), the largest for an entertainer in Korea.

Agency Fantagio explained that the event is being held as stipulated in a contract signed in 2024.

Cha is currently serving his mandatory military duty as a member of the army marching band. He will be discharged in January 2027.