SK hynix Inc. was named the most preferred company among job seekers, a poll showed Monday, amid the chipmaker's record-breaking earnings following the artificial intelligence boom.

According to the survey of 2,304 job seekers conducted by Saramin, a major South Korean job-search website, 20 percent said they wished to get a position at SK hynix, followed by Samsung Electronics Co. with 18.9 percent.

It marked the first time for SK hynix to beat Samsung Electronics in related surveys, the platform operator said.

Hyundai Motor Co. followed with 7.9 percent, with Naver Corp. and Samsung C&T Corp. posting 4 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

Respondents cited high wages as the main reason for choosing companies such as SK hynix, Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor. Those who chose Naver said the company's vision and growth potential were the main reasons for seeking employment there.

In 2025, SK hynix posted a record annual operating profit of 47.2 trillion won ($31.4 billion), beating its rival Samsung Electronics for the first time. The figure marked more than double from 2024.

In February, SK hynix decided to provide employees with bonuses worth 2,964 percent of their base monthly salary following the robust performance. (Yonhap)