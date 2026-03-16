In a sudden move, US President Donald Trump targeted South Korea, declaring that tariffs on Korean goods would be reverted to pre-trade deal levels.

도널드 트럼프 미 대통령은 예고없이 한국산 물품의 관세를 무역 합의 이전 수준인 25퍼센트로 다시 올리겠다고 선언하며 한국을 저격했다.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump said he was raising tariffs on South Korean exports to 25 percent from the current 15 percent, citing a delay in the country’s parliament approving the Seoul-Washington trade deal agreed upon last year.

지난 화요일 트럼프 미 대통령은 한국으로부터 수입되는 물품에 부과되는 관세를 현 15퍼센트에서 25퍼센트로 인상하겠다며 지난해 체결된 한미 무역 협정의 법제화가 한국 국회에서 지연되고 있는 것을 이유로 들었다.

Although Trump did not name a specific bill, he appeared to be referring to the Special Act on Managing Korea-US Strategic Investments. The bill was introduced to the National Assembly by the ruling Democratic Party on Nov. 26, 2025, but has yet to be passed.

특정 법안을 지목하지는 않았으나 대미투자특별법을 언급하는 것으로 보였다. 여당인 민주당은 지난해 11월 26일 당 법안을 국회에 제출했으나 아직 통과되지는 않았다.

Under the Korea-US joint fact sheet outlining a broader package on security and trade, however, tariff reductions would apply retroactively from the bill's submission date, not its passage date.

그러나 안보, 무역분야의 포괄적 협의를 담고 있는 한미 공동 팩트시트에 따르면 관세 인하는 법안 통과일이 아니라 제출일로부터 소급 적용된다.

Trump has essentially introduced the final passage of the bill as a new prerequisite for lowering tariffs. This demand clearly runs counter to the purpose of the two countries' agreement on tariffs.

트럼프 미 대통령은 실질적으로 관세 인하의 새로운 전제조건으로 법안의 최종 통과를 내세운 것이다. 이러한 요구는 양국 관세 합의의 목적을 분명히 거스르는 것이다.

The National Assembly has never expressed opposition to the tariff negotiation results and is currently following the standard legislative review process. Trump's tendency toward unilateralism and unpredictability is well known, but completely reversing the terms of an agreement without prior notice to Seoul is an action rarely seen in stable diplomatic relations.

한국 국회는 관세 협상 결과에 대해 반대의견을 표한 적이 없으며 현재 통상적인 법안 검토 절차를 따르고 있다. 트럼프 미 대통령의 일방적이고 예측불가한 성향은 잘 알려져 있으나 한국 정부에 예고도 없이 합의 내용을 완전히 뒤집는 것은 안정적인 외교관계에서 좀처럼 보기 힘든 행동이다.

But Seoul cannot afford to simply blame his nature. Discerning his true intentions is a matter of urgency; only then can Korea formulate an optimal response.

그러나 한국 정부는 그의 성향만을 탓하고 있을 여유가 없다. 진정한 의도가 무엇인지를 가늠하는 것이 시급하다. 그래야만 최적의 대응안을 마련할 수 있다.

Trump's sudden tariff hike may be a pressure tactic designed to force an expedited legislative process, as he has publicly signaled. Also, he appears intent on locking in South Korea’s $350 billion investment pledge as an irreversible commitment, especially as the US Supreme Court prepares to rule on the legality of his reciprocal tariffs.

트럼프 미 대통령의 예기치 못한 관세 인상은 그가 대외적으로 시사한 대로 법안 통과에 속도를 내도록 하려는 압박 전략일지 모른다. 한국이 공약한 3천500억달러 투자를 완전히 확정하는데 촉각을 곤두세우는 듯하다. 미 연방대법원이 조만간 현정권 하 상호관세의 적법성 여부 판결을 내릴 것이기에 더욱 그러하다.

The Lee Jae Myung administration needs to consider whether the tariff bombshell is a sign that Washington’s underlying grievances regarding recent Korean issues are now coming to the surface.

이재명 정부는 관세 폭탄이 최근 한국 이슈들에 관련해 미국 정부가 가져왔던 불만이 표면으로 드러나고 있다는 신호인지 판단해야 할 필요가 있다.

The US has voiced serious concern that the ruling party's unilateral amendment to the Information and Communications Network Act creates "non-tariff barriers" against US tech companies.

미국은 여당이 일방적으로 개정한 정보통신망법이 미국의 테크 기업들에 대한 "비관세 장벽"을 조성한다며 심각한 우려를 표해왔다.

Investigations and parliamentary hearings into Coupang, a Korean-based but US-listed company, over a massive data breach appear to have drawn the ire of the Trump administration, which views them as discriminatory actions against American business interests. Two weeks ago, a letter voicing apprehension over the digital regulatory legislation was delivered via James Heller, the acting US ambassador to South Korea.

한국에 소재하나 미국에 상장된 기업인 쿠팡의 대규모 개인정보 유출 사태에 대한 조사 및 국회청문회가 트럼부 행정부의 심기를 건드린 듯하다. 미국 기업의 이익에 반하는 차별적인 조치라고 받아들이는 것이다. 2주전 제임스 헬러 주한 미국대사대리를 통해 디지털 규제 법안에 관한 우려를 표하는 편지가 전달하기도 했다.

More concerning is that the Korean government was seemingly blindsided, failing to detect the seriousness of these shifting US sentiments.

더욱 우려스러운 것은 한국 정부가 미국의 정서 변화의 심각성을 감지하지 못하고 전혀 예상하지 못한 것으로 보인다는 것이다.

The latest tariff announcement came just one day after Prime Minister Kim Min-seok's self-congratulatory remarks about his US trip. Kim touted the establishment of a hotline, noting that Vice President JD Vance had personally shared his direct phone number.

가장 최근의 관세 발표는 김민석 국무총리가 미국 방문 관련 자찬 발언을 한지 하루만에 나왔다. 김 총리는 JD 밴스 미 부통령에게 직통 전화번호를 받았다며 핫라인이 구축되었음을 내세웠다.

Upon the conclusion of the tariff talks, the Democratic Party hailed the deal as a "landmark diplomatic achievement in Korean history," while lauding President Lee as a "brilliant negotiator and diplomatic genius."

관세 협상을 마무리지으면서 민주당은 당 협상은 "한국 역사에 기록될 외교적 업적"이며 이 대통령은 "훌륭한 협상가이자 외교 천재"라고 치켜세웠다.

Lost in self-praise, the government failed to address the sluggish pace of legislation in the National Assembly, and the Prime Minister's touted "hotline" with Washington proved useless the moment Trump dropped the tariff bombshell.

자화자찬에 도취되어 정부는 국회의 법안 처리 지연을 해결하지 못했고 국무총리가 내세운 미국 정부와의 "핫라인"은 트럼프 미 대통령이 관세 폭탄을 떨어뜨리는 순간 무용지물로 드러났다.

Admittedly, the implementation of South Korea's investment commitments in the US is lagging behind the pace set by Japan and the European Union. Nevertheless, this was an issue that could have easily been resolved through dialogue. Instead, the US bypassed consultation altogether, choosing a surprise announcement to hike tariffs.

일본이나 유럽연합에 비해 한국의 대미투자 공약실행이 지지부진한 것은 사실이다. 그러나 이는 대화로 충분히 해결될 수 있는 문제였다. 미국은 그러나 합의를 완전히 무시하고 관세인상을 기습 발표하기로 했다.

The situation raises a fundamental question: How informed is Seoul, really, about what is happening behind the scenes in Washington? It is concerning that there may be gaps in Seoul's dialogue channels and information networks with Washington.

이 상황은 근본적인 의문을 불러온다. 한국 정부는 실제로 워싱턴의 막후에서 어떤 일이 일어나고 있는지 얼마나 알고 있었는가? 한국 정부의 대미 협의 채널과 정보망에 허점이 있는 것은 아닌지 우려스럽다.

revert 되돌리다

retroactively 소급적으로

prerequisite 전제조건

discern 알아보다

expedited 촉진된

reciprocal 상호의

grievance 불만

draw the ire of 분노하게 하다, 자극하다

apprehension 우려

implementation 실행