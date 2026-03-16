Wildfires surge again amid dry conditions

건조한 날씨에 다시금 산불 급증

The number of wildfires in South Korea rose in February, raising alarms among authorities and experts. According to the National Fire Data System, 134 wildfires were recorded by February, a roughly 30 percent increase from the 103 incidents reported during the same period last year.

2월에 한국 산불 수가 증가하면서 당국 및 전문가들 사이에서 우려를 자아내고 있다. 국가화재정보시스템에 따르면 2월까지 134건의 산불이 기록되었으며, 이는 작년 같은 시기에 신고된 103건에 비해 약 30% 증가한 수치이다.

After falling from a peak of 782 cases in 2022 to 268 in 2024, the number of wildfires climbed again to 408 in 2025.

산불 건수는 2022년 782건에서 2024년 268건으로 감소한 후 2025년에 다시 408건으로 증가했다.

The number of wildfire days has also increased over the past two decades, rising from an annual average of 136 days in the 2000s to 159 days in the 2020s, according to the National Institute of Forest Science.

산불 발생 일수도 지난 20년간 증가하여 2000년대 연평균 136일에서 2020년대 159일까지 늘어났다고 국립산림과학원은 말했다.

Low rainfall and dry air are fueling wildfires. From January to early February, national rainfall averaged just 6.5 millimeters, about 80 percent below the 10-year norm, while humidity dropped to 53 percent, 15 points lower than average. The Korea Meteorological Administration said persistent westerly winds crossing the Taebaek Mountains are creating hot, dry conditions in eastern Gangwon Province and parts of the Gyeongsang provinces.

적은 강수량과 건조한 공기가 산불에 기름을 붓고 있다. 1월부터 2월 초까지 전국 강수량은 10년 평균의 80% 이하인 평균 6.5mm에 불가했으며, 습도는 평년보다 15%포인트 낮은 53%로 줄었다. 기상청은 태백산맥을 가로지르는 지속적인 서풍이 강원도 동부 및 경상도 일부 지역에 덥고 건조한 기후를 형성하고 있다고 밝혔다.