Tourists walked around the main palace Gyeongbokgung to watch the changing of the royal guards ceremony at the Woldae platform in Seoul.

K-pop supergroup BTS is set to hold an outdoor concert at the same site on March 21 for its long-awaited comeback, corresponding with its first new album in nearly four years, “Arirang.”

According to organizers, the group is expected to appear with Gyeongbokgung as a backdrop, proceed past the gate Gwanghwamun and the Woldae platform before taking to the stage set up on the northern end of the square, where the group will perform new tracks and past hits for about an hour.

The concert will be livestreamed globally via Netflix.

Police estimate that about 230,000 people could gather in the area stretching from the main stage to Deoksugung's Daehanmun, and up to 260,000 extending as far as Sungnyemun, where a media facade with large screens is planned.