Samsung Electronics said Sunday it has retained its position as the world’s top soundbar brand for the 12th consecutive year.

According to market research firm Futuresource Consulting, Samsung accounted for 21.5 percent of global soundbar revenue and 19.7 percent of shipments in 2025. The company has held the No. 1 position in the global soundbar market since 2014.

Samsung’s soundbars are designed to work seamlessly with its TVs through the company’s Q-Symphony feature, which synchronizes TV speakers with compatible audio devices to create richer and more immersive sound.

The tech giant plans to expand its audio lineup this year with a successor to the HW-Q990F as well as new Wi-Fi speakers — the Music Studio 7 and Music Studio 5 — designed with a distinctive sculptural style.

The company said the new products aim to deliver immersive audio experiences tailored to different living spaces and listening environments.

“At Samsung, we take special pride in our soundbar brand and see it as a way to bring premium sound experiences to homes everywhere,” said Lee Hun, executive vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics.

“Being named the top soundbar brand in the world for the 12th consecutive year is not just a tremendous honor, but a testament to our commitment to premium home entertainment," he added.