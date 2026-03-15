A Japanese tourist remained unconscious Sunday after a Saturday evening fire at a capsule hotel in central Seoul injured several foreign nationals.

According to fire authorities, 10 foreign nationals were injured in the blaze Saturday at a capsule hotel in Sogong-dong, near the popular tourist district of Myeong-dong. Three people suffered serious injuries, including a Japanese woman in her 50s who has yet to regain consciousness, officials said.

The other seven sustained minor injuries and were treated before being moved to temporary accommodation.

The capsule hotel, known for its budget rates of 30,000 to 50,000 won ($22-$37) per night, was popular among foreign travelers. Reviews on online travel platforms show that most guests were international visitors.

Police and fire authorities are set to conduct a joint investigation Sunday to determine the cause of the fire. Officials suspect the compact layout and crowded corridors typical of capsule hotels may have made evacuation more difficult.

The incident comes as Seoul steps up safety management ahead of a comeback performance by BTS this Saturday in the nearby Gwanghwamun area, expected to draw nearly 200,000 fans.

By Herald Business Editor Jeong Sun-sik (sun@heraldcorp.com)

Edited by Korea Herald Content Desk Editor Lee Sun-young (milaya@heraldcorp.com)

The original Korean version of this story is available at: https://biz.heraldcorp.com/article/10694388