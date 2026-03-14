Three people sustained serious injuries in a fire that broke out at a seven-story building in central Seoul on Saturday, while seven others suffered minor injuries, mostly foreigners.

The fire broke out at what was reported to be a capsule hotel on the third floor of the building in Seoul's central Jung district at 6:10 p.m., according to firefighting authorities.

Three people were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, while seven others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, authorities said. Nine of them are reportedly foreigners.

The fire was extinguished completely in the late evening.

The building houses capsule hotel rooms on the third, sixth and seventh floors. Forty-five tourists had reportedly checked in for stays on the third floor.

Firefighters continued their search into the interior to determine if any people remained inside, while planning to launch an investigation with the police to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The district office advised people to avoid the area due to massive smoke, while several sections of nearby roads were closed to traffic.

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung instructed officials to mobilize all available personnel and equipment to combat the fire. (Yonhap)