BEIJING, March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) has entered its 100-day countdown. Themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the event has evolved over three editions into an important platform for facilitating international cooperation across industrial and supply chains. Its model and value have extended well beyond China to help shape a global standard. The ISO 25639-1 international standard for "Exhibitions and Events—Vocabulary," developed jointly by the global business community, explicitly incorporates the CISCE's innovative approach and includes language reflecting the expo's emphasis on connecting companies with potential partners across supply chains.

This year's expo will mark a milestone with the launch of its first-ever Artificial Intelligence zone, offering a comprehensive look at the AI ecosystem encompassing data, computing power, and applications. Across its featured six supply chain sectors—Advanced Manufacturing, Clean Energy, Smart Vehicles, Digital Technology, Healthy Living, and Green Agriculture—alongside the Supply Chain Services Exhibition Area, visitors will encounter a lineup of new players—both Chinese and international—in emerging and future fields such as AI-enabled robotics, the drone and low-altitude aviation sector, and biomanufacturing, alongside established names showcasing the latest advances in industrial and supply chain modernization. Another new feature of the fourth CISCE will be an increased focus on targeted cooperation. Building on the previous "Guest Country of Honor" format, this year will introduce "Guest Provinces" for the first time, inviting overseas provinces, states, and regions with unique industrial advantages to participate and facilitate more targeted business matchmaking with Chinese provinces, cities, and companies.

Enthusiasm from the international business community remains high. At the third CISCE, exhibitors from outside China accounted for 35% of participants, with over 40 leaders from Fortune Global 500 companies and 172 delegations from abroad making dedicated trips to China for the expo. This reflects the strong interest of international businesses in supply chain partnerships and opportunities in the Chinese market. Preparations are moving forward smoothly. Nineteen international roadshows have already been held to present the expo around the world, with organizers aiming to achieve further growth in both the proportion of global exhibitors and the number of visiting delegations. More than 500 companies from China and around the world have already signed up to exhibit, and the recruitment phase is nearing completion.

For more information, please visit: https://en.cisce.org.cn/