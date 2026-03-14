President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday congratulated para cross-country skier Kim Yun-ji for her groundbreaking feat of clinching four medals in the ongoing Winter Paralympics in northern Italy.

"I congratulate Kim on her fourth medal. It is an amazing accomplishment that makes it hard to believe it is her first Olympics participation," Lee wrote on Facebook, saying she "made history."

Lee said he hopes the athlete will perform her best in the remaining cross-country skiing 20 kilometer interval start race, set for Sunday (local time).

Kim became the first South Korean woman to capture a Winter Paralympic gold medal after winning the women's individual sitting title in para biathlon and has earned three more silver medals.

Lee, meanwhile, also applauded the South Korean wheelchair curling team for finishing fourth after a competitive race. (Yonhap)