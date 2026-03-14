A man who had fled after fatally stabbing a woman he had dated on a street in Namyangju, near Seoul, on Saturday has been apprehended, police said.

The police received a report at around 9 a.m. that the suspect, in his 40s, stabbed the woman in her 30s in Namyangju, about 20 kilometers east of Seoul, according to the officials.

The victim was found in a state of cardiac arrest and was sent to a hospital but died. She had been under police protection.

The suspect is known to be an ex-convict who was mandated to wear an electronic ankle monitoring device.

He reportedly approached the victim in a car before stabbing her multiple times and fleeing.

The suspect destroyed his ankle device shortly after stabbing the victim and was apprehended by police in the nearby county of Yangpyeong at 10:08 a.m.

Police plan to investigate the suspect and seek a warrant to arrest him. (Yonhap)