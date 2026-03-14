Families of North Korean soldiers killed during the Russia-Ukraine war have begun to move into homes on a newly built street in Pyongyang, state media said Saturday, saying it is the country's duty to help take care of such bereaved families.

The families began to move into the homes located on Saeppyol Street, welcomed by Premier Pak Thae-song, as well as other party and government officials, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The officials were quoted as saying it is their duty to do their best to take care of the bereaved parents, wives and children of the killed soldiers, according to the KCNA.

In February, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the opening ceremony of the new street in Pyongyang and visited the homes of some families to offer comfort.

Kim revealed plans to build the town in August last year, stressing commemorative services for its deployed soldiers, in an apparent effort to legitimize Pyongyang's participation in Moscow's war against Ukraine and bolster domestic support. (Yonhap)