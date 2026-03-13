NANTONG, China, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy today officially inaugurated the Sigenergy Nantong Smart Energy Center in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, China, marking a new milestone in the company's global development. The event brought together nearly 2,000 guests from more than 50 countries and regions, including founders, CEOs, and senior executives from leading distributors and installation partners worldwide, demonstrating Sigenergy's rising global influence and leadership in innovation.

During the event, Sigenergy announced a series of landmark developments that signal the company's next phase of global growth. The company unveiled its "AI in All" strategy, and introduced new products covering residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), and utility-scale applications. Together, these milestones reinforce Sigenergy's commitment to advancing AI-driven energy innovation, intelligent manufacturing, and full-scenario energy solutions worldwide.

"AI in All": Bringing Intelligence to the Entire Energy Ecosystem

Sigenergy's "AI in All" strategy positions artificial intelligence as a core capability embedded across products, software, manufacturing, and energy management systems, transforming energy systems from simply operating to becoming intelligent, collaborative, and continuously optimized.

"Sigenergy is committed to leading the global energy transition through AI-driven innovation," said Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy. "Our focus is on harnessing AI to create smarter, more adaptive energy systems that set the standard for the industry."

As renewable energy and storage reshape the global energy landscape, the industry is shifting from hardware-driven competition toward integrated systems defined by user experience. Within this context, Sigenergy embeds AI as a foundational layer across its technology platform. At the product level, AI supports energy management, operational optimization, and dispatch control; through software, it enhances configuration, monitoring, and strategy execution; and at the system level, it connects distributed devices and applications, enabling coordinated and intelligent operations across residential, commercial, and utility-scale scenarios.

With the "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy is translating AI innovation into tangible product capabilities and system intelligence, accelerating the development of smarter, more adaptive energy infrastructure worldwide.

Nantong Smart Energy Center: A New Benchmark for Intelligent Manufacturing

Supporting the global rollout of the "AI in All" strategy is the newly launched Sigenergy Nantong Smart Energy Center. Covering 136,000 square meters with an investment of RMB 500 million (≈ USD 70 million), the facility has an annual production capacity exceeding 300,000 inverters and battery packs. More than a factory, it serves as an integrated hub combining advanced R&D, intelligent manufacturing, global delivery, and energy management.

At the heart of Sigenergy's manufacturing network, the Nantong Smart Energy Center features a fully integrated digital platform that enables operators to monitor production in real time and coordinate processes across the facility. Unlike conventional factories relying on isolated automation, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), and Energy Management Systems (EMS) are interconnected, allowing material dispatch, equipment configuration, and production adjustments to be automatically synchronized.

Sigenergy maintains industry-leading precision across key manufacturing processes. Automated welding with Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) visual inspection achieves a 99.9% yield rate, Surface-Mount Technology (SMT) lines process components at 0.043 seconds per unit with 20–30 micron accuracy, and Dual In-line Package (DIP) assembly times are cut by 50% through automation and lean practices. AI-powered quality inspections replace manual sampling, while Sigenergy's three-dimensional intelligent logistics system integrates overhead and ground material movement for optimized efficiency.

This combination of advanced equipment and intelligent systems delivers industry-leading throughput — producing one battery pack every 15 seconds and one inverter every 21 seconds. The launch of the Nantong Smart Energy Center ensures Sigenergy's original designs are realized at scale with uncompromised quality, establishing a benchmark for precision, consistency, and long-term reliability.

Expanding Full-Scenario Solutions with Three New Product Launches

Sigenergy also unveiled several new products designed to further strengthen its full-scenario energy portfolio, spanning residential, commercial & industrial, and utility-scale applications.

Through this expanded product portfolio, Sigenergy is building a comprehensive energy technology platform spanning residential systems, commercial energy infrastructure, and utility-scale power plants.