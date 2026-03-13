Park Seong-bae, a 41-year-old father of a 60-day-old daughter, had his organs donated to five patients after his brain death on Jan. 30, the Korea Organ Donation Agency said Friday.

Born the eldest son in Busan, Park worked at a shipyard after graduating from college. He had a soft personality and enjoyed playing soccer on weekends, according to his peers.

He suffered a severe headache on Jan. 19 and was rushed to a hospital, but never regained consciousness and was later declared brain-dead.

After doctors told the family there was little chance of recovery, they decided to donate his organs in the hope of saving other lives. They also hoped that when his daughter grows up and remembers her father, she would remember him as a good person who carried out a noble act of sharing, the organ donation agency said.

Park donated his heart, lungs, liver and kidneys, saving five lives.

In a final message to her husband, Park’s wife, Lim Hyun-jung, said, “I will raise our (daughter) Seolha well and give her enough love for your share, too. When we meet again someday, just tell me I did well. I miss you so much, and I love you very much.”