South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will hold a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron on April 3 during Macron’s state visit to South Korea, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.

According to Cheong Wa Dae, Macron's state visit will take place from April 2 to 3 at Lee’s invitation.

Macron will be the first European leader to make a state visit since the launch of Lee’s administration. The trip will also mark the first visit to South Korea by a French president in 11 years and Macron’s first visit to the country since taking office in 2017.

Discussions are expected to focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in trade and investment as well as advanced industries, including artificial intelligence, space and nuclear energy. The leaders are also expected to explore broader collaboration in science, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

According to Cheong Wa Dae, Lee and Macron are also likely to discuss international issues, including security on the Korean Peninsula and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, in light of France’s role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.