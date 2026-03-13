BEIJING, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, released two original AI-powered micro-animations on its Chinese mainland platform — "My Mecha is a Bit OP" and "Imperial Exorcist Guards" — which have quickly captured audience attention with fresh narratives and distinctive AI-driven visual design. The strong reception highlights iQIYI's continued efforts to push the boundaries of storytelling through AI integration and premium content development.

"My Mecha is a Bit OP," a futuristic rebirth story set in a post-apocalyptic world, was among the most-watched micro-animations during the 2026 Chinese New Year, ranking sixth in total viewing time on iQIYI's micro-animation category. More than 80 percent of the views came from big-screen devices, showing that premium AI micro-animation is resonating with audiences beyond mobile platforms and thriving across diverse viewing scenarios.

"Imperial Exorcist Guards" combines Chinese supernatural elements with suspense in a narrative centered on a secret organization protecting the Ming Dynasty's dragon veins. The series has topped multiple iQIYI charts and secured a product placement partnership, demonstrating how AI micro-animation can deliver both audience engagement and commercial value.

Both series benefited from significant production efficiency gains through AIGC technology. According to iQIYI's Huihuo Studio, AI has compressed production cycles that traditionally took months or even years into a matter of weeks. "My Mecha is a Bit OP" went from project approval to final delivery in approximately 40 days, with "Imperial Exorcist Guards" produced at a similar speed, showing how AIGC enables both rapid output and consistent quality standards.

These successes reflect iQIYI's broader momentum in AI-powered content. AIGC technology is driving micro-animations and other content categories into a new development phase, and iQIYI took an early lead in this space last year by launching a dedicated micro-animation category, increasing investment in original productions, and continuously refining its collaboration framework. The platform's micro-animation library now exceeds 10,000 titles, with both the viewership and total viewing time growing rapidly.

Moving forward, iQIYI will continue deepening its application of AIGC across the entire content production pipeline while expanding its catalog of premium AI micro-animation works.

Contact: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com