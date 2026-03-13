The India-Korea Strategic Business Forum 2026, co-hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea, Deloitte and ICICI Bank, highlighted the expansion of Korean investments in India on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Nishi Kant Singh, deputy ambassador at the Indian Embassy in Korea, cited Korean companies’ expansion in India as a “second wave” of investment, signaling deeper economic integration.

Singh referred to the decadelong India-Korea strategic partnership, which is marking its 11th anniversary, and the expansion of Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, POSCO and Hyosung in India’s automotive, home appliance and industrial sectors. He also highlighted the growing footprint of financial institutions such as Korea Investment Corporation, Korea Development Bank and KB Securities.

South Korea’s annual trade with India stood at about $25 billion as of February 2026, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

South Korea is currently the 15th-largest FDI investor in India.

Notably, in October 2025, Hyundai Motor announced plans to invest 450 billion rupees ($5 billion) by 2030 to launch 26 new vehicle models, aiming to make India its second-largest market after the United States.

Singh also highlighted ongoing high-level exchanges, including a potential visit by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to India later this year.

If confirmed, the visit would be the first South Korean presidential visit since Moon Jae-in’s trip in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forum speakers highlighted India’s strong growth and rising high-value trade and tech partnerships, urging continued efforts to boost India-Korea trade.