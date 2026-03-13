Kep1er will host its second fan meeting in Japan in May, agency Klap Entertainment announced Friday.

Under the title “Kep1arcade,” the group will take the stage six times across three cities — Osaka, Tokyo and Nagoya. The members will meet fans about three years after their first fanmeet held in Tokyo, and over six months after their “Kep1asia” brought them to three cities in the country.

On March 31, the group will release its eighth EP, “Crack Code,” marking its first album since it reorganized into a six-member act.

Kep1er debuted in 2022 with nine finalists from a competition show, and in 2024, the project group decided to start a new chapter with seven members.