Mintel Most Innovative 2026 Winners Announced

The Products Defining the Next Chapter of CPG Innovation

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintel today announced the winners of Mintel Most Innovative 2026, a global awards program highlighting the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) products redefining how brands compete, grow and innovate across beauty and personal care, household, and food and drink categories.

As brands face tighter ROI expectations, faster innovation cycles and greater pressure to deliver results with fewer bets, innovation has become less about volume and more about precision. Against this backdrop, Mintel Most Innovative spotlights the brands that combine deep consumer understanding with clear strategic direction to shape where their categories go next.

This year's winners reflect a clear shift in what meaningful innovation looks like: products built around real consumer needs, developed with long-term relevance in mind, and capable of influencing future growth trajectories across the industry. Winning themes range from science-based precision odor control and AI-guided personalized hair loss kits to trend-centered convenient toaster-ready pastry meals.

Innovation That Moves the Industry Forward

At a time when truly new product development is increasingly rare, with only 34% of global CPG launches in 2025 classified as genuinely new products, compared with 47% in 2015 and 75% in 1995*, this year's winners stand out for demonstrating how brands can move categories forward through decisive thinking and strong execution.

Innovation decisions are increasingly being made with less certainty and higher expectations around outcomes, raising the stakes for brands looking to invest confidently in what comes next.

Matthew Nelson, Global CEO, Mintel, said:

"CPG innovation is entering a new phase; one where speed, clarity and conviction matter more than volume. Expectations around ROI are rising, and innovation needs to happen faster, often with less certainty. In that environment, the brands that succeed are the ones able to stay close to changing consumer needs and act decisively.

"That's what stands out about this year's winners: clear thinking, smart prioritization and the confidence to invest in ideas that create real relevance and growth. These aren't products created for the sake of novelty; they reflect real conviction about where categories are heading.

"The best innovation pushes the industry forward. Awards like Mintel Most Innovative matter because they raise the standard, challenging brands to think bigger, focus on sustainable growth, and stay grounded in what consumers want next. The brands shaping the future won't be the ones launching the most products; they'll be the ones making the clearest innovation decisions."

Judged by Global Leaders in CPG Marketing and Innovation

72 winning products from 14 countries were selected by a distinguished jury of global CPG leaders, including professors at INSEAD and Nanyang Business School; senior journalists from leading industry publications such as The Grocer and Cosmetics Design; and marketing and innovation leaders from global brands including Beiersdorf, The Coca-Cola Company, Coty, The Estee Lauder Company, Mondelez International, Nestle, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, and Reckitt.

Judges assessed entries based on consumer relevance, innovation edge and market impact, recognizing innovation decisions that combine creativity with measurable commercial relevance.

Grant Westbrook, SVP, Global Marketing, Mintel, said:

"One of the reasons Mintel Most Innovative matters is the strength of the people judging it. We bring together industry leaders who are shaping the consumer landscape and thinking seriously about what comes next. They are looking for work built on genuine insight, with clear commercial relevance and the potential for lasting impact. We are here to recognize the work that genuinely moves categories forward."

Together, this year's winners offer a clear view of where CPG innovation is heading. View the full list of winners at mintel.com.

*Source: Mintel Global New Products Database (GNPD), June 1996 – June 2025