South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok met US Vice President JD Vance in Washington on Thursday, where the two discussed bilateral trade issues, including the implementation of a Korea-US investment framework agreed upon by President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump last year.

Vance welcomed the South Korean National Assembly passing the US investment bill, and called for continued close cooperation between the two countries, South Korean the Prime Minister's Office said Friday.

"(I) hope that the legislation will lead to our (South Korean) investment in the US contributing to the advancement of US manufacturing industries and to job creation," the PMO quoted Kim as saying during the meeting.

Kim urged for the two sides to take steps to put security agreements such as that regarding Korea building a nuclear-powered submarine and nuclear energy issues into action.

Their meeting came after South Korea’s National Assembly earlier in the day passed a special bill providing a legal basis for Seoul’s planned $350 billion investment in the United States.

The talks also took place a day after the Office of the United States Trade Representative launched a Section 301 investigation into 16 economies — including South Korea, China and Japan — a move Kim was expected to stress should not work to Seoul’s disadvantage.

The meeting marked the first between Kim and Vance in about a month and a half since their previous talks during Kim’s visit to Washington on Jan. 23.