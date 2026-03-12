SEOUL, South Korea, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wincube Marketing ("Wincube"), South Korea's leading digital gifting company and exclusive operator of gift shops for KakaoTalk, Naver BAND, and LINE, today announced the launch of Giftronaut — its redesigned and expanded global platform for corporate digital gifting. The platform was previously known as Toasty Card. The name Giftronaut blends 'Gift' and 'Astronaut,' symbolizing the team's mission to make rewarding people simple, secure, and truly global. Like an astronaut venturing beyond boundaries, Giftronaut represents a commitment to building a borderless rewards ecosystem.

The rebrand to Giftronaut marks a strategic shift for Wincube: from a digital gift card distribution platform into a full-service global solution built for the way modern companies reward people across borders. As remote and distributed workforces become the norm, organizations are under growing pressure to deliver recognition that is timely, personal, and frictionless — no matter where recipients are located.

A Platform Built for Scale and Simplicity

Giftronaut provides a self-serve portal that lets companies manage the full lifecycle of digital gifting in one place — from ordering and distribution to delivery tracking, resending undelivered cards, and customizing rewards with company branding, logos, and personalized messaging. The platform is designed so that HR, marketing, research, and operations teams can run large-scale reward and incentive programs without dedicated technical resources — whether for employee recognition, survey and market research incentives, or customer loyalty campaigns.

At the center of the platform is the Choice Card, which gives recipients the freedom to select from more than 30,000 products across a wide range of global brands and categories. Rather than receiving a single predetermined gift card, recipients choose rewards that match their own preferences — an approach that consistently drives higher satisfaction and engagement across recognition, incentive, and loyalty programs.

Through partnerships with leading global gift card providers, Giftronaut gives companies access to a broad catalog of reward options spanning more than 90 countries, making it straightforward to run unified programs across international teams.

From South Korea's Digital Gifting Pioneer to a Global Platform

Wincube has been at the forefront of digital gift card commerce in South Korea since its founding, building the infrastructure behind some of the country's most widely used gifting experiences. As the exclusive gift shop operator for KakaoTalk, Naver BAND, and LINE — messaging platforms with a combined user base of hundreds of millions — Wincube brings deep operational expertise to the table.

The launch of Giftronaut extends that proven operational expertise to the global corporate market. The new brand and platform reflect a company that has outgrown its original scope and is now positioned to serve multinational organizations looking for a reliable, flexible way to manage digital rewards at scale.

"The way companies recognize and reward people is changing fast," said Sungpil Kim, CEO of Wincube Marketing. "A gift card sent to an employee in Seoul should be just as easy to deliver as one sent to New York or Vancouver. With Giftronaut, we're giving companies a single platform to do exactly that — reward anyone, anywhere, with something they actually want."

About Giftronaut

Giftronaut is a global platform for corporate digital gifting, rewards, and incentives. Through a self-serve portal, companies can order, distribute, track, and manage digital gift cards for employee recognition, market research incentives, and customer loyalty programs — all in one place. Its signature Choice Card gives recipients the freedom to choose from more than 30,000 products across a wide range of global brands and categories. Giftronaut is built by Wincube, South Korea's leading digital gifting company and exclusive gift shop operator for KakaoTalk, Naver BAND, and LINE. For more information, visit giftronaut.com.