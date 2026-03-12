South Korea and the United States agreed Thursday on the need to work together to ensure that their joint summit agreements on trade and security are implemented in a "balanced" manner, rather than prioritizing certain areas, a Seoul official said.

A senior foreign ministry official made the remarks following the meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Eui-hae and Michael DeSombre, US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.

DeSombre, who took office as the top diplomat for East Asia policy in October last year, was visiting South Korea on his first official trip in the current capacity.

"We shared the view that while not all elements (in the agreements) can move forward at exactly the same pace, they should be implemented in a balanced manner, mutually propelling each other and broadly keeping pace," the official told reporters.

"(We shared the understanding that) it would not be desirable for the process to appear skewed to one side or for any single element to be seen as holding up the overall implementation," she said.

The agreements include a range of commitments from both sides, such as Seoul's $350 billion investment package for the US in exchange for a reduced US tariff rate, and US support for South Korea's push to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and secure uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing capabilities for peaceful use.

While the Trump administration has urged Seoul to speed up the process for its investment pledge, South Korea has been seeking to make progress in the security-related part of the agreements, particularly regarding the nuclear-powered submarines and nuclear energy cooperation.

Implementing the agreements has since experienced setbacks amid delays in Seoul's legislative process required to move the deal forward, with a growing view that US involvement in the Middle East conflict may also be affecting the process.

On Thursday, the National Assembly passed the special bill for the US investment at a plenary session, a move expected to help accelerate the implementation.

"The priority should be to ensure the overall implementation proceeds smoothly and that both sides should work together to quickly identify and troubleshoot any potential bottlenecks that may arise," the official said.

At Thursday's meeting, Chung called for DeSombre's active engagement and role to ensure that the security-related commitments in the joint fact sheet, which outlines the summit agreements, yield early results, the ministry said in a press readout.

DeSombre agreed and said he would work to advance consultations in the security field, according to the ministry.

"We also shared a positive note on the passage of the US investment bill and agreed to swiftly implement the agreements. There was also discussion about working together to ensure that (negotiations) on the 123 Agreement will promptly move forward," the official said, referring to the existing bilateral pact on Seoul's peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Following the meeting with Chung, DeSombre met separately with Park Jong-han, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs.

At the meeting, Park emphasized that the US launch an investigation into South Korea and other countries over manufacturing overcapacity, under Section 301 of the Trade Act, should proceed fairly, the ministry said.

DeSombre then discussed North Korea issues, in light of the conclusion of the North's recent key party congress, in a one-on-one meeting with Jeong Yeon-doo, vice minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence.

"The two sides reaffirmed that bilateral coordination is essential to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said in a readout, without elaborating further.

DeSombre's visit came ahead of US President Donald Trump's expected trip to China in late March and early April amid speculation that Trump could seek to reengage with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who has left open the possibility of resuming dialogue on the condition that the US drops its hostile policy against Pyongyang.

Seoul believes Trump's upcoming visit to Beijing could serve as a breakthrough in the stalled diplomacy with North Korea, as the North refuses to restore inter-Korean ties and has played down the Lee Jae Myung government's rapprochement gestures as "deceptive."

DeSombre arrived in Seoul from Tokyo on Wednesday for a five-day trip, the second leg of his swing through Asia that also includes a stop in Mongolia. (Yonhap)