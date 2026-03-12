BARCELONA, Spain, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, announced a collaboration with iyzico, a leading Turkish fintech company, to support iyzico's European expansion and the launch of its first cloud-based production platform in the region. Built on Tencent Cloud's IaaS infrastructure, the deployment reflects its growing role in supporting regulated financial institutions across Europe's fintech ecosystem.

Founded in Türkiye, iyzico provides virtual, in-store and supplier network payment solutions and AI-powered payment technologies to e-commerce, retail and B2B businesses of all sizes. Its secure and user-friendly platform simplifies complex payment processes and supports transactions for more than 185,000 merchants including some of Türkiye's and the world's biggest e-commerce players and SMEs. By delivering safe and seamless payment experiences for consumers, iyzico has established itself as a key payment infrastructure provider within Türkiye's rapidly growing e-commerce ecosystem.

Building a Financial-Grade Cloud Foundation

To support its European expansion, iyzico required a secure and compliant cloud foundation capable of meeting strict financial regulations while enabling new operational capabilities. This included end-to-end delivery support, from Terraform-based code delivery to hands-on infrastructure setup.

In response, Tencent Cloud worked with iyzico to establish its first cloud-based production platform in the region. Developed on a robust full-stack architecture spanning compute, networking, storage, and security services, the platform supports mission-critical payment workloads with high availability and resilience. Leveraging Tencent Cloud's IaaS portfolio, engineered to meet stringent performance, security and compliance standards, iyzico can launch and scale its payment services across Europe.

High Availability and Resilient Performance

Deployed across Tencent Cloud's Frankfurt availability zones, the solution delivers reliable, low latency performance within Europe. The dual availability zone design, combined with rapid database failover and elastic resource scaling, allows iyzico to maintain uninterrupted transaction processing even during peak demand. Tencent Cloud's local infrastructure presence also supports regulatory compliance while maintaining seamless payment experiences for European consumers.

From Deployment to Growth

The collaboration extended from architecture design through automated deployment and operational handover, enabling a rapid production rollout and establishing a secure, scalable foundation for growth. Supported by Tencent Cloud's responsive, 24hour engineering support throughout proof of concept and migration, the partnership ensured swift issue resolution and a smooth transition from testing to production, accelerating time to market while reducing operational complexity.

Fred Sun, General Manager of Europe, Tencent Cloud International, said: "Supporting iyzico's expansion across Europe is a shared priority. We are focused on delivering secure, compliant and high-performance infrastructure that enables fintech innovators like iyzico to scale with confidence and provide seamless payment experiences to millions of customers. This collaboration reflects the growing demand for resilient cloud environments that underpin Europe's rapidly evolving fintech ecosystem."

Şamil Nevruz, CTO of iyzico, said: "Selecting Tencent Cloud was a strategic decision to build our European operations on a secure and scalable foundation. The partnership has strengthened our ability to meet stringent regulatory requirements, scale efficiently and deliver reliable services to our merchants and customers. As we start to grow in Europe, this relationship also provides a platform for further innovation in digital payments."

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About iyzico:

Founded in 2013, iyzico began operating in the e-commerce ecosystem by offering virtual, pyshical payment solutions and AI-powered digital payment systems. Today, it serves more than 185,000 merchants across over 40 sectors and continues its operations as one of Türkiye's leading fintech companies, with 7 million digital wallet users and an annual transaction volume exceeding 300 billion. iyzico BV is a subsidiary of iyzico.