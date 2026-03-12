Nine people have been caught in a screen golf betting scam after secretly drugging victims’ drinks and manipulating game machines, earning about 74 million won ($50,000), authorities said Thursday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said the suspects were referred to prosecutors in February, with two detained on charges of fraud and violations of the Narcotics Control Act.

Police said the group used insomnia medication to impair victims during golf betting games at indoor screen golf venues. They also installed a USB receiver on computers connected to the golf simulators, allowing them to manipulate the games remotely and adjust shot trajectories to the victims’ disadvantage.

The suspects typically operated in teams of three or four, distracting the victim while another member used a remote controller to alter the game conditions.

The scheme came to light after a victim grew suspicious when he repeatedly performed far worse than usual and experienced unusual physical symptoms during matches. The victim secretly recorded the games, which helped expose the operation.

“Because betting games often trigger a psychological urge to win back losses, victims tend to continue playing and suffer further losses,” police said.

The group mainly targeted relatively affluent members of golf clubs in the greater Seoul area over a roughly three-month period beginning in December 2024. Authorities said the total damage of about 74 million won stemmed from around 10 incidents.

Police said they are searching for additional victims and warned that excessive betting in private games can leave players vulnerable to similar crimes.