President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday ordered a renewed investigation into the Dec. 29, 2024 Jeju Air disaster after additional human remains were discovered during inspection of the crash debris more than a year after the accident.

Lee Kyu-yeon, presidential secretary for communication and public relations, told reporters that the president received a report earlier in the day on the latest inspection of debris from the crash site.

“Investigate thoroughly how the remains were left unattended and hold those responsible strictly accountable,” the president was quoted as saying.

The president also conveyed his condolences to the victims and expressed regret to the bereaved families over the belated discovery of the remains, Lee added.

The disaster occurred on Dec. 29, 2024, at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, when a Jeju Air passenger plane arriving from Bangkok crashed during landing, killing 179 people. Authorities had earlier said recovery efforts were complete.

According to reports, a task force comprising the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board and the South Jeolla Provincial Police Agency’s forensic team discovered nine pieces of remains believed to belong to victims during a reinvestigation of aircraft debris that began last month.

Investigators also recovered four mobile phones and large quantities of personal belongings such as clothing and bags, amounting to 648 bags of items.

President Lee also instructed officials to ensure that the accident investigation — still ongoing 15 months after the disaster — proceeds thoroughly and swiftly, Lee Kyu-yeon said, adding that the government aims to ensure proper respect for the bereaved families while fulfilling its responsibilities in responding to the disaster.

Regarding the possible reopening of Muan International Airport, Lee said the crash site must be preserved until the on-site investigation is completed.

“Discussions on reopening will take place after the site investigation and preservation work are concluded, in close consultation with the bereaved families,” he said.