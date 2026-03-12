A Russian travel agency has launched a North Korea tour package using the direct train between Moscow and Pyongyang, marking the first group tourism product to include the route since service resumed last year.

According to a North Korea-specialized agency based in Russia’s Primorsky region, the eight-day itinerary departs Moscow’s Yaroslavsky Station on May 26 and travels by train to Pyongyang.

Tourists will spend four nights and five days in the North Korean capital before returning home on June 8 via a flight from Pyongyang’s Sunan International Airport to Vladivostok.

The tour costs 105,500 rubles ($1,330) per person, including flights, insurance, visas, accommodation, meals and guides. The price does not include train tickets, which cost about 50,000 rubles.

Participation is limited to Russian passport holders, suggesting the program is part of expanding exchanges between Moscow and Pyongyang.

The direct Moscow-Pyongyang rail line, the world’s longest passenger route at over 10,000 kilometers, resumed service in June 2024 after being suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Korea has said it plans to expand tourism this year, though travel currently appears limited mainly to visitors from Russia and China.