City to close part of Mapo Bridge, Yeoui Daero to traffic for "My Pace Morning" walking events

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will launch a program that temporarily turns busy city roads into pedestrian spaces on weekend mornings.

On Saturday, the city will open part of a central street in Yeouido and sections of Mapo Bridge, creating a 2.5-kilometer walking route. The event, called My Pace Morning, will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., with about 7,000 participants expected to join through online reservations and on-site registration.

The city emphasized that the program is not a competitive event but aims to encourage citizens to walk for their health at their own pace, either alone or with friends and family, while enjoying public space together.

Participants can take part by walking, running or cycling, and are also welcome to join with strollers or pets.

Starting with Saturday’s event, the city plans to hold additional sessions on March 22 and March 29. After the initial event, the city plans to expand the program with no limit on participant numbers as part of efforts to encourage more outdoor physical activity.

Health-related programs will also be offered at Yeouido Park during the event, including physical fitness assessment services, stretching zones and photo areas.

For the event, the southbound lanes from Mapo Bridge toward Yeoui-daero will be partially closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., while traffic in the opposite direction will remain open. To minimize traffic disruption, the city said it has conducted preliminary traffic analysis and will continue monitoring on-site conditions during the event.

“My Pace Morning is a new attempt to transform central roads into exercise spaces for citizens while minimizing inconvenience,” a city official said.

“With close monitoring of public response and traffic impacts, we hope to develop it into a Seoul-style recreational sports program that anyone can enjoy freely on weekend mornings.”